North Carolina police say woman hit boyfriend with car
Authorities in North Carolina say a woman ran over her boyfriend with her car, then called police to say he was the victim of a hit-and-run. Local media outlets report Greenville police were called to an intersection around 2:30 a.m. Thursday for a reported hit and run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12)
|Apr 29
|Ivemovedout
|27
|Macon County pastor found dead in TN _WFSC-AM (Apr '13)
|Apr 27
|John brown
|77
|What has happened to Franklin? (Aug '11)
|Apr 27
|John brown
|292
|Review: Carrion Tree Svc (Jul '11)
|Apr 24
|Christa Robertson
|74
|Macon County News in Raleigh for Kevin Corbin S...
|Mar '17
|Brittney -- MCN
|2
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC