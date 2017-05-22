NC woman charged for leaving toddler ...

NC woman charged for leaving toddler in hot car

Friday May 19

A woman from Greenville, NC is facing charges after leaving a toddler in the car for an hour while she shopped at a beauty store. According to WITN , bystanders were trying to free the boy when police arrived just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

