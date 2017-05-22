Megan and Her Goody Goodies bring a little swing to this weekend's Vestival
Megan Lange, center, will lead her band, Megan and The Goody Goodies, in a rousing set of swing standards this weekend at Vestival. Appearing with her Saturday will be rhythm guitarist Kemper Talley, bassist Ashton Williams and trumpet player David Marvel.
