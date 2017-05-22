Megan and Her Goody Goodies bring a l...

Megan and Her Goody Goodies bring a little swing to this weekend's Vestival

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Daily Times

Megan Lange, center, will lead her band, Megan and The Goody Goodies, in a rousing set of swing standards this weekend at Vestival. Appearing with her Saturday will be rhythm guitarist Kemper Talley, bassist Ashton Williams and trumpet player David Marvel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Sun Mike Garland 2
Man made Global Warming proven WRONG (Dec '10) Fri Rock 6
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12) Apr 29 Ivemovedout 27
Macon County pastor found dead in TN _WFSC-AM (Apr '13) Apr 27 John brown 77
What has happened to Franklin? (Aug '11) Apr 27 John brown 292
Review: Carrion Tree Svc (Jul '11) Apr 24 Christa Robertson 74
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Greenville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,640 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC