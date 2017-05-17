Man critical after farm equipment cra...

Man critical after farm equipment crashes through windshield

WBTV

Authorities in North Carolina say a piece of farm equipment broke off and flew through the windshield of a pickup truck following a collision on a local highway, leaving the driver hospitalized in critical condition and facing charges. WITN in Greenville reports the N.C. Highway Patrol said 60-year-old Thomas Wilson was headed south in his truck on N.C. Highway 11 behind a crop sprayer when he struck the equipment.

