Havelock police seek person of intere...

Havelock police seek person of interest in April stabbing Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun Journal

The Havelock Police Department is attempting to identify a person of interest involved in an April stabbing outside Club Asylum in Havelock. Police were called to the club at 310 East Main St., around 2:25 a.m., according to a release from the Havelock Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning 21 hr Mike Garland 2
Man made Global Warming proven WRONG (Dec '10) Fri Rock 6
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12) Apr 29 Ivemovedout 27
Macon County pastor found dead in TN _WFSC-AM (Apr '13) Apr 27 John brown 77
What has happened to Franklin? (Aug '11) Apr 27 John brown 292
Review: Carrion Tree Svc (Jul '11) Apr 24 Christa Robertson 74
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Greenville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,905 • Total comments across all topics: 281,198,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC