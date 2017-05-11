Genetic Drivers of von Willebrand Fac...

Genetic Drivers of von Willebrand Factor Levels in an Ischemic Stroke ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Circulation

From the Department of Biostatistical Sciences, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC ; Department of Public Health Sciences , Department of Neurology , and Center for Public Health Genomics , University of Virginia, Charlottesville; Department of Biology and Center for Health Disparities , East Carolina University, Greenville, NC; Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, University of Cape Town, South Africa ; Division of Nutritional Sciences, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign ; and Rhode Island Hospital and the Alpert Medical School, Brown University, Providence .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12) Apr 29 Ivemovedout 27
Macon County pastor found dead in TN _WFSC-AM (Apr '13) Apr 27 John brown 77
What has happened to Franklin? (Aug '11) Apr 27 John brown 292
Review: Carrion Tree Svc (Jul '11) Apr 24 Christa Robertson 74
Macon County News in Raleigh for Kevin Corbin S... Mar '17 Brittney -- MCN 2
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
i need justice so i can find peace within Jan '17 chastity 1
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Greenville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,517 • Total comments across all topics: 280,945,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC