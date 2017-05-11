Genetic Drivers of von Willebrand Factor Levels in an Ischemic Stroke ...

From the Department of Biostatistical Sciences, Wake Forest School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC ; Department of Public Health Sciences , Department of Neurology , and Center for Public Health Genomics , University of Virginia, Charlottesville; Department of Biology and Center for Health Disparities , East Carolina University, Greenville, NC; Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, University of Cape Town, South Africa ; Division of Nutritional Sciences, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign ; and Rhode Island Hospital and the Alpert Medical School, Brown University, Providence .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.