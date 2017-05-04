Food Lion to Remodel 71 Stores in Gre...

Food Lion to Remodel 71 Stores in Greater Richmond, Va., Market in 2017

Monday May 1

In an effort to make shopping easier and more affordable for its customers, the company will make a $110 million investment in its stores. This includes remodeling the stores, additional price investments throughout the year and investments in associates and the community through Food Lion Feeds, the grocer's hunger relief initiative.

