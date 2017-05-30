Duke Performances, Museum of Durham History awarded Building Bridges Grants

Duke Performances and the Museum of Durham History are among 11 recipients of Building Bridges Grants given annually by The Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art, an extension of the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Duke Performances, working in partnership with the Duke Center for Islamic Studies and the Duke Middle East Studies Center , will receive $125,000 to support a multi-year initiative titled "Southern Hospitality: Muslim Arts & Music as Cultural Bridge-Making in the American South."

