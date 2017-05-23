Attorneys: Salvadoran Colonel's healt...

Attorneys: Salvadoran Colonel's health declining in new jail

After a judge sought to send an ailing Salvadoran colonel to a prison hospital, the U.S. Marshals Service instead moved him to a different jail that boasts "the lowest cost-per-day for inmate incarceration" in Virginia. Now lawyers for the man accused of plotting notorious war crimes say he's being denied the medical care he needs, leaving him too weak to help himself to the bathroom.

