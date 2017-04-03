Zale Delaware Will Pay $30,000 To Settle EEOC Disability Discrimination Lawsuit
Zale Delaware, Inc., dba Piercing Pagoda, a jewelry retailer based in Irving, Texas, will pay $30,000 to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Commission , the federal agency announced today. The EEOC's lawsuit charged that Piercing Pagoda violated federal law by firing Rose Gravel because of her disability.
