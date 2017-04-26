The Latest: North Carolina governor warns of flooding risks
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is telling residents not to drop their guard over flooding despite the first sunny skies in several days. Cooper issued a statement on Wednesday saying forecasters are still predicting some rivers could crest as late as Monday and that people need to remain alert for more flooding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Carrion Tree Svc (Jul '11)
|Apr 24
|Christa Robertson
|74
|What has happened to Franklin? (Aug '11)
|Apr 16
|bako
|291
|Macon County pastor found dead in TN _WFSC-AM (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|Holly Springs
|76
|Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Holly Springs
|26
|Macon County News in Raleigh for Kevin Corbin S...
|Mar '17
|Brittney -- MCN
|2
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|i need justice so i can find peace within
|Jan '17
|chastity
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC