The Latest: North Carolina governor warns of flooding risks

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is telling residents not to drop their guard over flooding despite the first sunny skies in several days. Cooper issued a statement on Wednesday saying forecasters are still predicting some rivers could crest as late as Monday and that people need to remain alert for more flooding.

