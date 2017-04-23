Speak Up: Compromised justice
A Pitt County man selling heroin for years to Greenville and surrounding counties including Nash and Edgecombe received a minimal sentence of almost 19 years but is able to reduce that with good behavior. The sad part of this is that we the people continue to vote for Superior Court judges who promise to be stricter on drug dealers during their campaign.
