Scholarships fund to announce recipients
The LSV Scholarship Awards Banquet will be held at 4 p.m. June 3 at Pines Chapel Church Fellowship Hall in Pinetops. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12)
|10 hr
|Ivemovedout
|27
|Macon County pastor found dead in TN _WFSC-AM (Apr '13)
|Apr 27
|John brown
|77
|What has happened to Franklin? (Aug '11)
|Apr 27
|John brown
|292
|Review: Carrion Tree Svc (Jul '11)
|Apr 24
|Christa Robertson
|74
|Macon County News in Raleigh for Kevin Corbin S...
|Mar '17
|Brittney -- MCN
|2
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|i need justice so i can find peace within
|Jan '17
|chastity
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC