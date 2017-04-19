Protecting Women Starts at Home-Not i...

Protecting Women Starts at Home-Not in Public Bathrooms

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Ms. Magazine

With North Carolina's HB2 "bathroom bill" now behind us, it's worth remembering that the state's House Speaker and other male members of the legislature routinely promoted the law as a way of "protecting" North Carolina women like me and my teenage daughter. The truth is that it didn't-and legislation like it never will.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ms. Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What has happened to Franklin? (Aug '11) Sun bako 291
Macon County pastor found dead in TN _WFSC-AM (Apr '13) Mar 25 Holly Springs 76
Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12) Mar 25 Holly Springs 26
Macon County News in Raleigh for Kevin Corbin S... Mar '17 Brittney -- MCN 2
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
i need justice so i can find peace within Jan '17 chastity 1
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jan '17 HeidyTimberlake 1
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Greenville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,729 • Total comments across all topics: 280,413,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC