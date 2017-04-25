Heavy rain floods Twin Counties
State and local officials are urging folks in Eastern North Carolina to be extra cautious in the aftermath of a three-day storm that dumped about 6 inches of rain on the Twin Counties. Due to heavy rain, the Tar River is expected to crest at approximately 9 p.m. The river is expected to crest at 26.9 feet.
