Heavy rain floods Twin Counties

State and local officials are urging folks in Eastern North Carolina to be extra cautious in the aftermath of a three-day storm that dumped about 6 inches of rain on the Twin Counties. Due to heavy rain, the Tar River is expected to crest at approximately 9 p.m. The river is expected to crest at 26.9 feet.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Pitt County was issued at April 25 at 10:25AM EDT

