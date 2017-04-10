Efforts continue to free NC man impri...

Efforts continue to free NC man imprisoned for 1994 murder

1 min ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

Advocates for a North Carolina man imprisoned for almost 22 years for a murder he says he didn't commit are continuing efforts to free him even as chances dwindle for a legal remedy. The state chapter of the NAACP is holding events Thursday for Dontae Sharpe, who was 19 when he received a life sentence for the murder of 33-year-old George Radcliffe in Greenville.

