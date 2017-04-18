2 charged for indecent liberties with North Carolina teen
Authorities in North Carolina say two people are facing charges after a man was accused of inappropriate contact with a teenage girl. The Pitt County Sheriff's Office told local media outlets that deputies went to a home outside of Greenville on Saturday in response to a call about a dispute.
