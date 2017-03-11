Waterlogged black box gives no clues ...

Waterlogged black box gives no clues to bay bridge death

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Investigators could not retrieve any data from a waterlogged black box pulled from the water weeks after a tractor-trailer plunged over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday that water damage to the black box made it impossible to recover any information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Macon County News in Raleigh for Kevin Corbin S... Mar 7 Brittney -- MCN 2
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
i need justice so i can find peace within Jan '17 chastity 1
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jan '17 HeidyTimberlake 1
Nathan Kolton Dec '16 Burnette 3
Looking for homebuider. Dec '16 abc 2
Joe Pledger Dec '16 Greenville chick 2
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Greenville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,662 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC