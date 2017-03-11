Waterlogged black box gives no clues to bay bridge death
Investigators could not retrieve any data from a waterlogged black box pulled from the water weeks after a tractor-trailer plunged over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday that water damage to the black box made it impossible to recover any information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macon County News in Raleigh for Kevin Corbin S...
|Mar 7
|Brittney -- MCN
|2
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|i need justice so i can find peace within
|Jan '17
|chastity
|1
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Nathan Kolton
|Dec '16
|Burnette
|3
|Looking for homebuider.
|Dec '16
|abc
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC