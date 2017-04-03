Volunteers receive Girl Scout service...

Volunteers receive Girl Scout service awards

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Daily Dispatch

Debbie Fowler and Rhonda Wells of Vance County have been recognized for their volunteer service by Girl Scouts-North Carolina Coastal Pines. These volunteers were awarded a variety of local and national honors at the Girl Scouts group's 10th-annual meeting held March 4 in Greenville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Macon County pastor found dead in TN _WFSC-AM (Apr '13) Mar 25 Holly Springs 76
Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12) Mar 25 Holly Springs 26
Macon County News in Raleigh for Kevin Corbin S... Mar '17 Brittney -- MCN 2
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
i need justice so i can find peace within Jan '17 chastity 1
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jan '17 HeidyTimberlake 1
Nathan Kolton Dec '16 Burnette 3
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Greenville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,123,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC