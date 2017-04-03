Volunteers receive Girl Scout service awards
Debbie Fowler and Rhonda Wells of Vance County have been recognized for their volunteer service by Girl Scouts-North Carolina Coastal Pines. These volunteers were awarded a variety of local and national honors at the Girl Scouts group's 10th-annual meeting held March 4 in Greenville.
