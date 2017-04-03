Volunteer receives Girl Scouts award
Crystal Edge of Robeson County has been recognized for her volunteer service by Girl Scouts - North Carolina Coastal Pines at the council's 10th annual meeting held March 4 in Greenville. Edge was awarded the Girl Scouts of the USA Appreciation Pin, which recognizes an adult volunteer who has delivered outstanding service to at least one area or program delivery audience.
