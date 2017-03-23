Two charged in 74-year-old's assault

Two charged in 74-year-old's assault

Two people are behind bars facing assault charges after being arrested in connection to an assault on an elderly Rocky Mount man early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault at 7:46 a.m. at a house on the 1500 block of Tadlock Avenue.

