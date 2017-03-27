Trade It store closes suddenly

Several employees arrived at work on Monday only to be informed they no longer had a job. The New Bern Trade It! store at 3460 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. has closed for business permanently. Workers could be seen cleaning out shelves and packing all inventory that is in the store.

