Greenville doc charged with drug trafficking
Members of SBI's Diversion and Environmental Crimes Unit, which investigates suspicious prescription drug activity by physicians, pharmacists, nurses and other health care professionals, served search warrants at the home of Dr. Clinton H. Leinweber Jr., 59, of 3600 Fair Oaks Court, and at the Leo Jenkins Cancer Center, 600 Moye Blvd. in Greenville, where Leinweber worked. Leinweber was charged with three counts of trafficking opium or heroin.
