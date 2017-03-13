Clinton native part of exhibit in Greenville museum -
This photograph of Esther Sampson, a Sampson County native, is part of an exhibit at the Greenville Museum of Art and will be on display through April 30. Sampson County native Esther Sampson has faced many obstacles in her life, and it's those obstacles that led her to be part of an art exhibit in a museum. Sampson's portrait is part of Perceptions + Recognitions, a new body of work by internationally recognized photographer Burk Uzzle, who was commissioned by the Greenville Museum of Art.
