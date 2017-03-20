Avison Young Buys Hunter & Associates in Raleigh
Avison Young has acquired Raleigh, NC-based Hunter & Associates in a move that will boost the Toronto-based commercial real estate services firm's full-service business line coverage in the state. Hunter & Associates is a full-service commercial real estate firm launched by company president and long-time industry veteran Banks Hunter in 1989.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CoStar.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macon County News in Raleigh for Kevin Corbin S...
|Mar 7
|Brittney -- MCN
|2
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|i need justice so i can find peace within
|Jan '17
|chastity
|1
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Nathan Kolton
|Dec '16
|Burnette
|3
|Looking for homebuider.
|Dec '16
|abc
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC