Tractor-trailer blown off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel killing driver
Thomas Anderson, deputy director of finance and operations for the bridge and tunnel district in Virginia, told The Associated Press Thursday in a phone interview that the driver, identified as 47-year-old Joseph Chen, of Greenville, North Carolina, was alive right after it fell into the bay around 12:30 p.m. He was standing on the floating truck. A Navy helicopter rescued the driver, but Anderson tells WAVY.com the driver died on the way to the hospital.
