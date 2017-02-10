Tractor-trailer blown off Chesapeake ...

Tractor-trailer blown off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel killing driver

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Thomas Anderson, deputy director of finance and operations for the bridge and tunnel district in Virginia, told The Associated Press Thursday in a phone interview that the driver, identified as 47-year-old Joseph Chen, of Greenville, North Carolina, was alive right after it fell into the bay around 12:30 p.m. He was standing on the floating truck. A Navy helicopter rescued the driver, but Anderson tells WAVY.com the driver died on the way to the hospital.

