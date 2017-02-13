See it! Last night's penumbral moon eclipse
Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of the February 10-11, 2017 penumbral lunar eclipse. Thanks to all who submitted! Frank Bailey in Bridgewater, Nebraska said he caught the eclipse through snowflakes and broken clouds.
