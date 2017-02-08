Patheon well placed if Trump succeeds...

Patheon well placed if Trump succeeds in bringing manufacturing home, analyst

Patheon could reap the benefits of President Donald Trump's call for increased drug production in the US by upping capacity utilisation an analyst says. There have been calls by the recently-inaugurated President to bring drug manufacturing back to the US, the latest in a meeting with Big Pharma executives on Tuesday.

