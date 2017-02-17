New Bern GOP celebrates Reagan, polit...

New Bern GOP celebrates Reagan, political victories

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun Journal

As radio talk show personality and the evening's host Henry Hinton looked over the auditorium, he noted the large turnout then joked that if the Republicans had a dinner in Greenville they could fit them all in the back room of a local diner. The Craven County Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner, a fundraiser in honor of the 40 th U.S. president did boast a large crowd that featured, among others, State Senator Norm Sanderson, N.C. Representative Michael Speciale and Superior Court Judge Josh Willey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan 26 John 3
Macon County News in Raleigh for Kevin Corbin S... Jan '17 Curious in the Co... 1
i need justice so i can find peace within Jan '17 chastity 1
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jan '17 HeidyTimberlake 1
Nathan Kolton Dec '16 Burnette 3
Looking for homebuider. Dec '16 abc 2
Joe Pledger Dec '16 Greenville chick 2
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Greenville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,517 • Total comments across all topics: 278,976,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC