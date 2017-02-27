Mithra Pharmaceuticals Agrees Exclusive Long-Term License And Supply...
Mayne Pharma is the second largest supplier of oral contraceptive products in the US market. Under the terms of the agreement, Mithra will receive EUR 2.4m upon signature, as well as significant milestone payments on ANDA approval and on the commercial launch of the product.
