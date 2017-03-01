Miss Henderson and Outstanding Teen c...

Miss Henderson and Outstanding Teen crowned

Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Daily Dispatch

Former Miss Henderson of 2002, Jamie Jackson Martin, crowns Miss Henderson's Outstanding Teen of 2017, Faith May, on Saturday at the Kerr Lake Country Club. Evan O'Geary was officially crowned Miss Henderson Saturday morning during a crowning ceremony that took place in the clubhouse at the Kerr Lake Country Club.

