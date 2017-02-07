Man loses everything again months aft...

Man loses everything again months after being displaced by Hurricane Matthew

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

GREENVILLE, N.C. - Chris Smith was among 19 people displaced early Saturday morning in an apartment fire in Greenville, North Carolina. Smith had only lived in the apartment for two months, after being flooded out of his apartment in Kinston, North Carolina as the waters rose following Hurricane Matthew in October.

