Man loses everything again months after being displaced by Hurricane Matthew
GREENVILLE, N.C. - Chris Smith was among 19 people displaced early Saturday morning in an apartment fire in Greenville, North Carolina. Smith had only lived in the apartment for two months, after being flooded out of his apartment in Kinston, North Carolina as the waters rose following Hurricane Matthew in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Macon County News in Raleigh for Kevin Corbin S...
|Jan '17
|Curious in the Co...
|1
|i need justice so i can find peace within
|Jan '17
|chastity
|1
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Nathan Kolton
|Dec '16
|Burnette
|3
|Looking for homebuider.
|Dec '16
|abc
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC