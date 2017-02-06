Fire Destroys North Carolina Apartment Building
Authorities in Greenville, N.C., say a firefighter was among four people taken to the hospital after fire caused heavy damage at an apartment complex. Local media outlets report firefighters were called to the apartment complex around 1 a.m. Saturday.
