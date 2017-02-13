Drowning, hypothermia killed man who drove truck off bridge
Authorities say a tractor-trailer driver who initially survived after plunging off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel last week succumbed to hypothermia and drowned. Donna Price is district administrator for Virginia's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
