Cab of tractor trailer that plunged o...

Cab of tractor trailer that plunged off Chesapeake Bay Bridge located

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

A diving team has located the cab of the tractor-trailer that went off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Thursday afternoon. "We've located it, determined where it is.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Macon County News in Raleigh for Kevin Corbin S... Mar 7 Brittney -- MCN 2
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
i need justice so i can find peace within Jan '17 chastity 1
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jan '17 HeidyTimberlake 1
Nathan Kolton Dec '16 Burnette 3
Looking for homebuider. Dec '16 abc 2
Joe Pledger Dec '16 Greenville chick 2
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Greenville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,205 • Total comments across all topics: 279,461,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC