Abused dog gets a new start
Grover could be the poster child for the no-tethering-dogs movement. The stray dog - best guess, a lab-shepherd mix - was found in a starving condition on a New Bern porch on Feb. 3. Trinity Smith, director of the Craven-Pamilco Animal Shelter, said she took a call from a woman in the city who reported a dog "in horrible condition."
