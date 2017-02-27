Abused dog gets a new start

Abused dog gets a new start

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Sun Journal

Grover could be the poster child for the no-tethering-dogs movement. The stray dog - best guess, a lab-shepherd mix - was found in a starving condition on a New Bern porch on Feb. 3. Trinity Smith, director of the Craven-Pamilco Animal Shelter, said she took a call from a woman in the city who reported a dog "in horrible condition."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
Macon County News in Raleigh for Kevin Corbin S... Jan '17 Curious in the Co... 1
i need justice so i can find peace within Jan '17 chastity 1
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jan '17 HeidyTimberlake 1
Nathan Kolton Dec '16 Burnette 3
Looking for homebuider. Dec '16 abc 2
Joe Pledger Dec '16 Greenville chick 2
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Greenville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,216,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC