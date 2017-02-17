6 Ways to have fun this weekend Posted at
The contestants vying for the title of Miss Neuse 2017 are: Hallie Dilday, Conner Craft, Elaina Reece, Hailey Alcock, Katie Croom, Leah Rigsby Hilary Raney, Anna Smith, Cailyn Kennedy, Ashlyn Matos and Allie Waller. Tickets are $12 in advance and can be purchased from any contestant or by calling Linda Nimmo at 252-523-7953; or $15 at the door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Macon County News in Raleigh for Kevin Corbin S...
|Jan '17
|Curious in the Co...
|1
|i need justice so i can find peace within
|Jan '17
|chastity
|1
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Nathan Kolton
|Dec '16
|Burnette
|3
|Looking for homebuider.
|Dec '16
|abc
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC