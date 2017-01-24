Tarboro police charge two in series o...

Tarboro police charge two in series of crimes

33 min ago

A recently reported motor vehicle theft, a vehicle fire and other crimes potentially have been solved after two men were arrested early Friday evening by Tarboro police. Tarboro police and the Tarboro Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire at 6 p.m. Friday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Baker Street extension.

Greenville, NC

