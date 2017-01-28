Same man now sought in two heists

Same man now sought in two heists

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount and Greenville police have teamed up to find a thief wanted in connection to robberies at State Employees Credit Union branches in both cities this month. Rocky Mount police responded to a report of a robbery at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the State Employees Credit Union at 805 North Fairview Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Thu John 3
Macon County News in Raleigh for Kevin Corbin S... Jan 11 Curious in the Co... 1
i need justice so i can find peace within Jan 10 chastity 1
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jan 1 HeidyTimberlake 1
Nathan Kolton Dec '16 Burnette 3
Looking for homebuider. Dec '16 abc 2
Joe Pledger Dec '16 Greenville chick 2
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Greenville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,438 • Total comments across all topics: 278,321,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC