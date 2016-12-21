Rocky Mount man injured during New Year's Eve fight with cousin
Around 11:45 p.m., deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to a fight at a home located at 921 Coward Lane in Greenville. At the scene, they found Asa Apollo Tillery, of Rocky Mount, suffering from severe wounds to the face and head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Kolton
|Dec 20
|Burnette
|3
|Looking for homebuider.
|Dec 7
|abc
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec 6
|Greenville chick
|2
|Lifetime Republican
|Nov '16
|Clay Guy
|5
|Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Moped
|25
|Clinton: 'Do any of us have a place in Trump's ...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|75
|Trump - blue dress/ e-mails will be like a walk...
|Nov '16
|Liberal LIES
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC