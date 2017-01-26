Police seek help in identifying women...

Police seek help in identifying women suspected of ID theft

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two women accused of opening lines of credit in another person's name at stores and purchasing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said the women have hit stores across eastern North Carolina, including stores in Goldsboro and Greenville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greenville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan 26 John 3
Macon County News in Raleigh for Kevin Corbin S... Jan 11 Curious in the Co... 1
i need justice so i can find peace within Jan 10 chastity 1
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jan '17 HeidyTimberlake 1
Nathan Kolton Dec '16 Burnette 3
Looking for homebuider. Dec '16 abc 2
Joe Pledger Dec '16 Greenville chick 2
See all Greenville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greenville Forum Now

Greenville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greenville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Greenville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC