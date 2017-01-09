NC hospitals open to expansion plan

Area hospital officials are reserving comment on Gov. Roy Cooper's plan to have hospitals pick up North Carolina's share of the costs of his plan to expand Medicaid coverage to an estimated 500,000 uninsured state residents. Sentara Albemarle Medical Center officials declined to comment on Cooper's plan last week, although hospital President Coleen Santa Ana has previously supported expanding Medicaid in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.