N.C. man charged with reckless drivin...

N.C. man charged with reckless driving after fatal December wreck in Botetourt

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Police say a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser traveling west on U.S. 460 went through a red light and hit a 1994 Lincoln Zephyr that was turning left onto Laymantown Road at 11:41 a.m. Troopers identified the Chrysler's driver as 42-year-old Patrick M. Fay of Greenville, North Carolina.

