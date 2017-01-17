Looking forward Posted at

Supporters, protestors and everyone in between are waiting to see Donald Trump take the oath of office on Friday, both in-person and from home. Thursday morning, Michele Nix, vice-chairwoman of the North Carolina Republican Party and her husband, John Nix, head of the Lenoir County Republican Party, will be among the thousands of people headed for Washington D.C. for a weekend-long celebration of the new president.

