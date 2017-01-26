Bridgeton infant, parents exemplify Sudan Shriners' cause Updated at
When the Sudan Shriners step off their annual noon New Bern parade on Saturday, Jaxon Sadler and his parents Nichole and Fred won't be among those who will pack downtown sidewalks. The 2017 parade celebrates the 100th year of the fraternal organization, headquartered in New Bern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|19 min
|John
|3
|Macon County News in Raleigh for Kevin Corbin S...
|Jan 11
|Curious in the Co...
|1
|i need justice so i can find peace within
|Jan 10
|chastity
|1
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan 1
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Nathan Kolton
|Dec '16
|Burnette
|3
|Looking for homebuider.
|Dec '16
|abc
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greenville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC