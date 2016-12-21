Weather 58 mins ago 11:56 a.m.Chance of ice early Saturday morning in Charlotte
Anyone planning to hit the road early Saturday morning needs to pay close attention to the weekend forecast, Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich warns. A cold front moving into the Carolinas could bring a wintry mix.
