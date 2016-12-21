Warrant issued for assault suspect

Kilpatrick is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, for the assault of Kateyia Chantel Artis on Sunday, Dec. 11. According to KPD Spokesman Woody Spencer, at approximately 8:40 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to an assault call at 403 Greenmead Dr. in Kinston. Upon arrival, officers found Artis, unconscious, near the curb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.