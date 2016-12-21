Warrant issued for assault suspect

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Kinston Free Press

Kilpatrick is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, for the assault of Kateyia Chantel Artis on Sunday, Dec. 11. According to KPD Spokesman Woody Spencer, at approximately 8:40 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to an assault call at 403 Greenmead Dr. in Kinston. Upon arrival, officers found Artis, unconscious, near the curb.

