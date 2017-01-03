Shaker, Van Aken developer work out 18-month standing deal to market former Qua property

The city has worked out a deal with the Van Aken District developer to market the former Qua Buick property and pay off $94,000 still owed in demolition costs for the old car dealership. RMS Investment Corp. has agreed to "front" the remaining money to the Cuyahoga County Land Bank to cover demolition and site preparation costs for the 2.4-acre property at 3393 Warrensville Center Road.

