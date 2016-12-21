Police investigating Sunday night assault Updated at
According to a statement by KPD Spokesman Woody Spencer, at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers responded to an assault call at 403 Greenmead Dr. in Kinston. Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious woman near the curb in front of 403 Greenmead Dr. The woman had a laceration to her head and a swollen left eye.
Greenville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Kolton
|Dec 20
|Burnette
|3
|Looking for homebuider.
|Dec 7
|abc
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec 6
|Greenville chick
|2
|Lifetime Republican
|Nov '16
|Clay Guy
|5
|Franklin is not a welcoming town (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Moped
|25
|Clinton: 'Do any of us have a place in Trump's ...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|75
|Trump - blue dress/ e-mails will be like a walk...
|Nov '16
|Liberal LIES
|2
