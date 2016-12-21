Police investigating Sunday night assault Updated at

According to a statement by KPD Spokesman Woody Spencer, at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers responded to an assault call at 403 Greenmead Dr. in Kinston. Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious woman near the curb in front of 403 Greenmead Dr. The woman had a laceration to her head and a swollen left eye.

