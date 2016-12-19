Man sentenced for Medicaid fraud

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced this month that in federal court, Donnie Lee Phillips II, 37, of Greenville, was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release following his prior guilty plea to health care fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft. Phillips was also ordered to make restitution of $5,722,364 to the victims of the offense, which included the North Carolina Medicaid program and a physician, whose name and identification number Phillips and other conspirators used to commit the fraud.

